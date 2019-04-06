Patrick Mahomes is down for a throwing contest with Josh Allen

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his willingness to compete with Bills passer Josh Allen in a throwing contest for charity. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen are two of the most prolific young quarterbacks in the NFL, both having cannons for arms. Imagine if there was some kind of competition to determine who had the best arm.

Thanks to the two of them, our dream may become a reality.

In February, Mahomes got wind of Allen reportedly challenging him to a distance competition, and responded accordingly.

Who is hosting this event? https://t.co/gmkYHjwcWq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 1, 2019

On Wednesday, speaking with the Batavia Daily News, Mahomes again confirmed his desire to show Allen that he can throw a football farther.

"Josh is a great dude, but no one that I've known has been able to throw a ball farther than me," Mahomes said. "I've never seen Josh throw in person but maybe next offseason we can set something up."

According to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Allen, who is at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, had the longest completion last season by air distance at 63.9 yards.

Mahomes, though, can hold his own for his relatively small stature and is surely capable of backing up his confidence. He ranked second last season in total passing yards with 5,097, trailing only Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s going to take at least 85 yards to win (the throw-off),” he said.

Eight-five yards? Yes, please.

