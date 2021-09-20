Patrick Mahomes’ interception leads to Lamar Jackson touchdown

Since becoming the Chiefs’ starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes had never thrown an interception in September.

That changed in the third quarter on Sunday night, and it led to a Ravens touchdown.

With 14:13 left in the contest, Baltimore trails 35-30.

Mahomes’ interception came on third-and-12 from the Kansas City 49. Mahomes was about to be sacked by rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, but tried to get the ball to tight end Travis Kelce just before hitting the ground. Instead, the errant pass ended up in the hands of cornerback Tavon Young.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson then put his team in Kansas City territory with a 20-yard run. He hit receiver Sammy Watkins for a 19-yard pass to put the offense in the red zone. And a couple plays later, Jackson kept an option play and made it to the front-right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The Ravens initially converted a two-point conversion, but it was wiped off the board due to an ineligible player downfield. Baltimore tried for two again from the 7-yard line, but linebacker Anthony Hitchens intercepted Jackson’s pass.

The Ravens now have 194 yards on 26 carries, good for 7.5 yards per attempt.

