How Patrick Mahomes' injury can impact Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Patrick Mahomes has to get through one more massive milestone on Sunday before receiving some much-needed TLC after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Chiefs' divisional round win.

While the 27-year-old star quarterback was able to compete in the team's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, there were signs that the signal caller was operating a bit differently.

Ryan Leaf, former NFL quarterback and PointsBet podcast host, said the Mahomes was making conscious adjustments to avoid applying pressure on his injury.

"First quarter, midway through the second quarter, he did not move up in the pocket," Leaf said of Mahomes' AFC championship game performance. "He dumped it off to his running back quickly."

The positions Mahomes decides to put himself in -- these are signs to continue to look out for at Super Bowl LVII.

"When you have a high ankle sprain when you put any sort of pressure on it... it stiffens immediately, it starts to swell and becomes an issue," Leaf said.

Mahomes at the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles as they seek their third Super Bowl title. The showdown will be held on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.