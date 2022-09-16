Patrick Mahomes’ incomparable TD pass wows Micah Parsons

The Los Angeles Chargers had Patrick Mahomes in their sights on Thursday Night Football.

Poof, he was gone.

Poof, the pass was gone.

Poof Jerick McKinnon was in the end zone after taking a sidearm throw and the Kansas City Chiefs were on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Every week Mahomes manages to find another way to dazzle viewers and fool opposing defenses.

He’s remarkable and no matter how teams try to contain the Chiefs’ QB, he seems always to find a way to turn trouble into brilliance.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons was wowed, too.

I wish I could play madden the way mahomes plays football !!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 16, 2022

