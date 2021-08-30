Last season ended with Patrick Mahomes running for his life behind a tattered offensive line in the Super Bowl. This season, Mahomes is expecting something very different.

None of the five starters on this year’s offensive line were on the team last year: Left tackle Orlando Brown arrived in a trade, left guard Joe Thuney signed as a free agent, center Creed Humphrey is a second-round rookie, right guard Trey Smith is a sixth-round rookie and right tackle Lucas Niang was drafted by the Chiefs last year but opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Mahomes says he’s been impressed with how quickly all those newcomers have learned to play together.

“The biggest surprise—I don’t want to say surprise—is the chemistry they’ve built quickly,” Mahomes told Peter King in Football Morning in America.

In Mahomes’ three seasons as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, they’ve won a Super Bowl, lost a Super Bowl and lost an AFC Championship Game. They’re always in contention with Mahomes at quarterback, and with an offensive line that can keep Mahomes upright, they may just be the favorites to win it all again.

Patrick Mahomes impressed with chemistry of Chiefs’ all-new offensive line originally appeared on Pro Football Talk