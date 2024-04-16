Patrick Mahomes: We can use Hollywood Brown in ways he hasn't been used before

It will be some time before the Chiefs are able to start doing on-field work at their team facility, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't waiting for the second phase of the offseason program to start in order to work out with his receivers.

Mahomes has led workouts in Texas in recent offseasons and he's doing so again this year. That gives him a chance to reconnect with teammates and get to know new arrivals to Kansas City.

The latter group includes wide receiver Hollywood Brown this year and Mahomes said on a video conference with reporters on Monday that the former Raven and Cardinals has shown the speed that he's been known for since entering the league. Mahomes also said that he's been "pleasantly surprised" by other facets of Brown's game and that he thinks it will lead to Brown being showcased in a new way.

“Hollywood, I think you obviously see the speed,” Mahomes said. “You see the speed instantly. But I think what I like so far is how hard he works. He's been at all the workouts and the route running, and he wants more, he wants to continue to push himself more and more. I think he’ll have a great role in this offense, the way he's able to run routes, the way he's able to stretch the field, I think it’ll be even different than you've seen him before because I think we could utilize them in different ways that I think he has been utilized in yet.”

The Chiefs wideouts struggled with consistency last season, but the team overcame it for their third Super Bowl win in five seasons. If Brown proves to be a good fit, their bid for a third straight title will look even better.