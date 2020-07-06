What Patrick Mahomes' historic contract means for Andy Reid

It took Andy Reid 21 years to win the first one. Wild guess it won't take quite as long to win No. 2.

The news Monday that the Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with 24-year-old Pat Mahomes means that Reid and Mahomes will be together essentially as long as Reid wants.

Mahomes is now signed through 2031, and the Reid we saw last year brilliantly leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl championship sure didn't look like anybody who was slowing down or thinking about retiring.

The Reid we saw at the end with the Eagles seemed weary, burned out. I thought he'd take a year off before even considering another job, but he resurfaced immediately with the Chiefs and the change rejuvenated him.

He's even better now.

The way he's going now, I wouldn't be surprised if Reid coaches until he's 70. Marv Levy coached until he was 72 and Dick Vermeil until he was 69. Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are 68, Bruce Arians is 67.

Reid isn't slowing down. If anything, the Reid-Mahomes partnernship has given him new life.

In his first full season under Reid, Mahomes threw 50 touchdowns - second-most in NFL history - and then last year he won a Super Bowl, averaging 39 points and overcoming double-digit deficits in the three playoff wins.

You get the feeling watching Reid these days that he learned from every mistake he made during his 14 years with the Eagles. And there were plenty of them.

He had a heck of a quarterback in Donovan McNabb, but other than one blip in 2004, he never surrounded him with enough weapons. He's got an even better quarterback in Mahomes, and he and brilliant GM Brett Veach, who started out as an intern with the Eagles in 2004, have stockpiled the roster with electrifying playmakers.

One thing about Reid: He's quiet and humble, but he loves to win football games more than just about anything, and he's got a chance to win a lot over these next several years.

A lot.

With Tom Brady turning 43 next month and now in Tampa, the balance of power in the AFC has shifted. Right over to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are the best team in the conference and the Ravens, coached by Reid's pal John Harbaugh, are next. They also have an elite young quarterback and a stocked roster. But then what? Nobody else in the AFC is close. The Texans are pretty good, but the Chiefs scored 51 on them in that wild comeback win in January. The Titans and Bills are competitive but don't look like Super Bowl teams.

Bottom line is the Chiefs have the best quarterback in the NFL and the second- or third-best head coach, depending where you want to put Sean Payton.

They're not going away anytime soon.

Belichick and Brady won six championships together.

Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr won five.

Those duos are untouchable.

Chuck Noll and Terry Bradshaw won four and Bill Walsh and Joe Montana three, and a handful of other combos won two, including Jimmy Johnson and Troy Aikman, Mike Shanahan and John Elway, and Tom Coughlin and Eli Manning.

Reid got a late start. Didn't win the first one until he was 61. But he's not done yet.

Would it surprise anybody if the Chiefs win two or three more Lombardi trophies over the next six or seven years?

Let's say Big Red coaches until he's 70. Not that far-fetched. Belichick and Carroll are going to hit that in 2022.

That's nine more seasons. Mahomes is now under contract for all of them.

As long Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs are going to be one of the NFL's most dangerous teams.

And Reid knows how to win. He's had three losing seasons in his career, including his very first, and he's averaged 10 wins per year. He's seventh in NFL history in wins. He's already a Hall of Famer.

And Mahomes? All he has is the highest passer rating in NFL history … by far.

When you have a Hall of Fame coach and the best QB in the game? We all saw last year what can happen.

The only head coaches to win at least three Super Bowls are Belichick, Noll, Joe Gibbs and Walsh.

Pretty good company.

If the Chiefs win two more before Big Red hangs 'em up, you can add his name to that list.

And by the time he's done, the guy who was once known for never winning the Super Bowl could very well be known as the guy who won more Super Bowls than almost anybody.



