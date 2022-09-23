Patrick Mahomes was happily surprised to see his daughter, Sterling, at Chiefs game

As he warmed up prior to last week’s Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead Stadium, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spotted a special fan on the sideline and made a point of saying hello.

It was his daughter, Sterling.

Mahomes gave a quick kiss to Sterling, who was being held by her mom, KC Current Founder Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes shared a video of the moment on Instagram. Here is the pregame daddy-daughter moment.

#Mahomes seeing Sterling & Brittany before the game via IG/brittanylynne pic.twitter.com/FNDRjERo3A — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) September 16, 2022

Mahomes was interviewed Monday on KCSP (610 AM) and noted it was the first time Sterling had visited him on the field.

“She’s been to the stadium before, obviously very young and kind of sat in the back and didn’t really know what was going on,” Mahomes said. “This is the first time she actually got to be on the field. It was past her bedtime, that’s why I didn’t expect her to be at the game, but it was cool to see her on the field and see her before the game.

“She got to see some of it, but she had to leave pretty quickly because she got real tired real fast and it got to about 8 o’clock, 8:30 and that’s way past her bedtime.”

During his visit with KCSP’s Carrington Harrison on Sept. 12, Mahomes was asked if 19-month-old Sterling knows he’s a professional football player.

“Brittany says she recognizes that I’m playing football,” Mahomes said. “But I don’t know if she realizes exactly what’s going on. But she’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now. She’s a toddler, she’s not a baby anymore.

“It’s cool when you go home and she recognizes you and she’s doing stuff that you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. So that makes it really cool. But definitely cool to see her grow up.”