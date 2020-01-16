Patrick Mahomes will be happier for Andy Reid than for himself if Chiefs win Super Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says that if his team wins the Super Bowl, the person he’ll be happiest for is coach Andy Reid.

In fact, Mahomes said today that he’ll be happier for Reid than for himself if the Chiefs do it.

“I would probably be happier for him, for sure,” Mahomes said. “I’ll be pretty happy, too, for myself.”

Mahomes also said, however, that no one is taking anything for granted.

“It would be amazing,” Mahomes said. “The work that he has put in every single day, everywhere he’s been he’s had success, so we want to get him that Super Bowl. but we understand it’s a process. First off we’ve got to come in, have a great practice today, play great this weekend, and then try to give ourselves a chance to try to get in that game and try to get ourselves that trophy.”

Reid has spent 21 seasons as an NFL head coach, and he’s won 207 games — the most games for any head coach who never won a championship. Mahomes would love to help Reid lose that designation.