Patrick Mahomes hands three Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul on WWE ‘RAW’

WWE “RAW” was in Kansas City on Monday. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes decided to take in the show.

Patrick Mahomes has arrived on Raw! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OoHzw9MLMu — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 30, 2024

He also got involved by handing his three Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul.

The decision backfired when Paul drilled JD McDonagh. Paul then got on top of Jey Uso and got in some shots.

However, WWE strongman Braun Strowman came on the scene to help Uso.

Mahomes was lucky not only to have ringside seats but also to have brought linemen friends with him.

The decision almost backfired — in the storyline, of course, as Braun Strowman thought about taking revenge on the Chiefs’ three-time Super Bowl-winning QB.

A couple of Mahomes’ lineman stood up for their QB.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire