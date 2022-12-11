Patrick Mahomes goes full Mahomes with another ridiculous no-look TD, this time to RB Jerick McKinnon

Patrick Mahomes can't stop throwing wild passes. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Every week, Patrick Mahomes does the unthinkable.

This time, Mahomes almost effortlessly underhand tossed a no-look pass to running back Jerick McKinnon on a third-and-2 play early in the second quarter. Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and ran close to the first down market before he flipped the ball over a defender to McKinnon, who took the ball 56 yards to the end zone to put the Kansas City Chiefs up 14-0 over the Denver Broncos early in the second quarter

Look for yourself:

Mahomes' confidence in himself with the football is unparalleled. And he's been no stranger to absurd plays in the past.

Mahomes had a wild side-arm pass to tight end Travis Kelce in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Then he had two crazy throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 — one to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and another to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the end zone. Oh yeah, and we can't forget about the 40-yard bomb Mahomes completed to tight end Jody Fortson that only had a 30.2 competition probability against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

This is why Mahomes was the odds-on leader for MVP heading into Week 14 and clearly the best quarterback on the planet right now. He's simply automatic with the football regardless of the situation — or the pass type, apparently.