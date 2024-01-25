Patrick Mahomes gives measured take on Chiefs-Patriots dynasty debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kansas City Chiefs are not yet an NFL dynasty, but they are getting pretty close.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game last week with a 27-24 road win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. It will be the Chiefs' sixth consecutive title game appearance and first on the road. (The previous five were at Arrowhead Stadium). If they beat the Baltimore Ravens and go on to win Super Bowl LVIII, they will claim back-to-back titles and three Lombardi Trophies in the last five years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are the only teams to win three Super Bowl championships in a five-year span. The Patriots actually did it twice with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. They won three between 2001 and 2004, and then three more between 2014 and 2018.

Not only is the Chiefs' current run drawing comparisons to the Patriots' recent dynasty, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now being thrown into the GOAT debate with Brady. This is, of course, very silly. Sure, Mahomes has enjoyed one of the best starts to a career in league history, but he's still nowhere close to amassing all of the team and individual accolades Brady earned over his 23-year career.

Mahomes was asked earlier this week about the Chiefs chasing the Patriots' legacy and success. And he actually gave a Patriot-like answer.

“We’ve still got long ways to go,” Mahomes said Wednesday at his press conference. “They did it for 20 years. All we can do is take it year in and year out, week in and week out and every single day. That’s the long goal is to win that many championships and bring those titles to this organization. All we can do is focus on the Ravens this week and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

One feat all of the great dynasties of the Super Bowl era accomplished was winning back-to-back titles. The Pittsburgh Steelers did it twice (1974-75, 1978-79). The San Francisco 49ers won in 1988 and 1989. The Dallas Cowboys won in 1992 and 1993. The Patriots were the last team to do it in 2003 and 2004. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this year, they will join that club and take a giant step toward becoming a dynasty.

But even then, they would still have more than a decade of dominance to go before matching the Patriots' remarkable consistency from 2001 through 2018.