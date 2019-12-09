Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Matthews says security moved her to 'safe place' due to Patriots fans

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a great time in Foxborough on Sunday, snapping the New England Patriots’ 21-game home winning streak and clinching their fourth consecutive AFC West title in the process.

Mahomes girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, didn’t have as good of a time while in the stands at Gillette Stadium, though she did ultimately get the last laugh. She and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, were in attendance for the big game, but said on social media they experienced such bad harassment from Pats fans that stadium security got involved.

Matthews tweeted about it throughout the game.

As soon as we sit down, drunk dude “hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them shit”

This shall be fun 🙄 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not aloud to stand up for football game?😲🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

I was told if I stand they will call security and kick us out, can’t stand for your team? Some fans y’all are 😂🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

We’ll throw a comment by Jackson in there for good measure. He also tweeted that Patriots fans “are rude as hell.”

Brittany is on a Twitter/ig rampage🤣 — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) December 8, 2019

The Patriots trailed at halftime, 20-7, and were booed by their hometown crowd. That’s rich coming from a fan base that has experienced three Super Bowl titles in the past four years. After Matthews and Mahomes were threatened with calls to security, the officials actually did come on their own accord to help the two Chiefs faithful out and bring them to a different location.

Gillette security came and got us and moved us to a safe place 🙌🏼 that’s how you know it was bad🤔🤔 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 8, 2019

Per For The Win, Matthews’ Instagram story showed them watching the end of the game from a suite. The duo of course got the last word as the Chiefs left with a victory.

Matthews and Jackson Mahomes continued chirping at Patriots fans on Twitter into “Victory Monday.”

All patriots fans “we still have 6 Super Bowls” Lololol Once patrick has been in the league as long as Brady, then chat to me about Super Bowls! Patrick is 24, brady is 42🤔 you just wait👏🏼👏🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) December 9, 2019

Patriots fans aren’t going to take that one well. Good thing the playoffs likely don’t go through Foxborough this postseason.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, partner of Patrick Mahomes, was not pleased with Patriots fans. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

