Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend Brittany Matthews says security moved her to 'safe place' due to Patriots fans

Cassandra NegleyYahoo Sports Contributor

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had a great time in Foxborough on Sunday, snapping the New England Patriots’ 21-game home winning streak and clinching their fourth consecutive AFC West title in the process.

Mahomes girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, didn’t have as good of a time while in the stands at Gillette Stadium, though she did ultimately get the last laugh. She and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, were in attendance for the big game, but said on social media they experienced such bad harassment from Pats fans that stadium security got involved.

[Watch live local and primetime NFL games free with the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Matthews tweeted about it throughout the game.

We’ll throw a comment by Jackson in there for good measure. He also tweeted that Patriots fans “are rude as hell.”

The Patriots trailed at halftime, 20-7, and were booed by their hometown crowd. That’s rich coming from a fan base that has experienced three Super Bowl titles in the past four years. After Matthews and Mahomes were threatened with calls to security, the officials actually did come on their own accord to help the two Chiefs faithful out and bring them to a different location.

Per For The Win, Matthews’ Instagram story showed them watching the end of the game from a suite. The duo of course got the last word as the Chiefs left with a victory.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on

Matthews and Jackson Mahomes continued chirping at Patriots fans on Twitter into “Victory Monday.”

Patriots fans aren’t going to take that one well. Good thing the playoffs likely don’t go through Foxborough this postseason.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, partner of Patrick Mahomes, was not pleased with Patriots fans. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, partner of Patrick Mahomes, was not pleased with Patriots fans. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: 

What to Read Next