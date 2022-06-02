Patrick Mahomes gets some friendly fire smack talk on Josh Allen, Bills fans (video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The junk talking at “The Match” included some friendly fire prior to its start.

Josh Allen is teamed up with Patrick Mahomes. They’re facing Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

But during a pre-match presser, Mahomes slung a bit of a knock at Allen.

Referencing the infamous Bills-Chiefs postseason game now known as “13 seconds,” Mahomes named what he thinks Allen’s biggest fear is.

A coin toss.

Even Allen had to shake his head… especially since Mahomes went on to toss Bills fans into the gesture as well.

Check out the back-and-forth below:

Related

Josh Allen has golf ball with Tom Brady combine photo thanks to Buffalo company (video)

PFF: Bills' Gabriel Davis named amongst breakout candidates for 2022

PFF: Bills' Shaq Lawson has gotten to the QB since 2019

Recommended Stories