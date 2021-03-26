Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle have fun Twitter chat after 49ers trade

Check out funny Kittle-Mahomes Twitter exchange after 49ers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle just works there.

That's what the 49ers tight end told Patrick Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback quote-tweeted Kittle's response to the trade that his team made with the Miami Dolphins on Friday, acquiring the No. 3 overall draft pick for a package including the No. 12 pick and several future first-round selections.

Seriously tho 😂😂 https://t.co/YwGAWMdpMH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 26, 2021

I just work there I don’t know what’s going on 😂 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 26, 2021

The 49ers appear dead-set on going after a quarterback in this year's draft with Friday's trade, although the team doesn't plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan reported, citing a source.

Whomever is throwing Kittle the ball in Week 1 should have a highly motivated teammate, after the star tight end was limited to just eight games last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

