Patrick Mahomes gave “veins popping” pep talk to Texas Tech basketball team

Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins will meet on the football field for the first time in 2019. They squared off this weekend as basketball-team hype men, and the end result was Mahomes 1, Cousins 0.

Cousins spoke at a Michigan State pep rally on Friday night, in advance of Saturday’s semifinal game against Texas Tech. Mahomes, the NFL’s 2018 MVP, spoke to Texas Tech’s team on Saturday afternoon, hours before tipoff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It was great,” redshirt senior Norense Odiase said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “He was excited. You could see his blood rushing, veins popping. He was turnt. Travis Kelce was there as well. It was a blessing to have those guys come.”

“He came in our film session, and he said he’s proud of us,” sophomore guard Davide Moretti told Cronin. “We did something that nobody [at Texas Tech] has done before. He was cheering for us, and he said that we’ve got this because he knows how hard we play and how hard we’ve worked for it. He’ll cheer his butt off for us.”

And it worked. The Red Raiders will play in the championship game for the first time ever on Monday night, against Virginia. Mahomes surely will be there again, cheering his butt off in the stadium where Cousins plays his home football games — as few as five months before Mahomes squares off against Cousins in the stadium where Mahomes plays his home football games.