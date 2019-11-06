Patrick Mahomes fully participates in practice

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that the team will give quarterback Patrick Mahomes more to do in practice this week and they didn’t wait until Thursday or Friday to ramp things up.

Mahomes was a full participant in practice for the first time since dislocating his kneecap in Week Seven. Reid also said the team would monitor Mahomes’s response to the increased workload and “won’t put him out there” against the Titans unless they feel it is safe to do so.

Should Mahomes respond well, it would seem to be a vote in favor of it being safe for Mahomes to return to the lineup after two starts by Matt Moore. After facing the Titans, the Chiefs will travel to Mexico City to face the Chargers and then have a bye in Week 12.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) didn’t practice for Kansas City. Defensive end Frank Clark (neck), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) were all limited participants after sitting out last Sunday’s win over the Vikings.