Patrick Mahomes fully participates despite lingering hand injury

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has fought through ankle, knee, and hand injuries this year. Currently, only one injury remains — and it didn’t slow him down on Wednesday.

According to the official injury report, Mahomes fully participated in practice on Wednesday despite the hand injury. The Chiefs visit the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Mahomes told PFT by phone after a 23-3 win over the Broncos in the snow that the hand wasn’t 100 percent, but that he was able to do everything he needed to do. He had fully participated in practice all week in advance of the victory.

Guard Andrew Wylie did not practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday, due to ankle and shoulder injuries, and illness. Limited in practice were running back Damian Williams (rib), cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder), and cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring).

Fully participating were receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), punter Dustin Colquitt (right knee), and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow).