Patrick Mahomes full participant at Chiefs’ practice

The steps are starting to look like Patrick Mahomes will be a go Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills with the AFC Championship on the line at Arrowhead.

The Super Bowl MVP, who is trying to overcome a concussion suffered Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, was listed as a full participant at practice Thursday.

And he had his helmet.

As for the rest of the team:

