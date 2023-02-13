Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the first quarterback in more than two decades to win the Super Bowl MVP after being named the NFL’s regular season MVP on Sunday night and he also pulled off a double that no one else has achieved before.

Mahomes led the league with 5,250 passing yards during the regular season and that makes him the first quarterback in league history to win the Super Bowl after finishing first in that category. After the game, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reflected on what Mahomes has accomplished.

“He’s special,” Bieniemy said. “He’s very special and the sky’s the limit for him. Each and every year he takes his game to another level. The kid is special. He is a special person, which makes him a special player. He’s a very humble, hard-working individual. Those are the unique qualities that have helped him to grow throughout this process. Very proud of the kid. He’s someone that everyone should have an opportunity to work with and get to know.”

Mahomes has only been a starter in the NFL for six years, but he’s already left an indelible impression on league history and there’s no sign he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

Patrick Mahomes is first regular season passing yards leader to win Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk