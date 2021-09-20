Patrick Mahomes throws 1st career interception in month of September

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for a receiver in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Patrick Mahomes is incomprehensibly good in a number of ways, but even more so in the month of September.

Entering Sunday, he had thrown 35 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first month of the season. When the season is beginning and the Chiefs' opponents are getting their first looks at the NFL's most high-octane offense, he's been basically untouchable.

Just look at these tweets:

Through his second touchdown on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 37 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the month of September. pic.twitter.com/EYymI8M8yj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2021

Patrick Mahomes has never thrown an interception in the month of September 👀



Mahomes u0.5 INTs vs. Ravens: (-188) pic.twitter.com/wMzn4sZQ3N — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) September 16, 2021

Patrick Mahomes in the month of September:



- 11 starts.

- 11-0 record.

- 3,637 passing yards.

- 35 passing TDs.

- 0 interceptions. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2021

You probably know where this is going.

In the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 clash with the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes did something he has never done in his five-year career. He threw an interception in September:

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young hauled in the errant pass from Mahomes, but rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh did most of the work by rushing in and tying up Mahomes, who still tried to get the ball to Travis Kelce and paid for it.

That interception was not only Mahomes' first September interception, it was also the Chiefs' first September interception since Alex Smith's in the 2016 opener, a span of 14 games.

The turnover would turn into a Ravens touchdown on the following drive, narrowing the Chiefs' lead to 35-30 after a failed two-point conversion.