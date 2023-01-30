Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce to give Chiefs double-digit lead

The pair of Kansas City Chiefs who are supposed to be hurting is becoming a major pain to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and Travis Kelce (back) combined for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead.

After Harrison Butker’s PAT, the home team led 13-3 as it tried to arrange a date for head coach Andy Reid with his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Arizona.

The touchdown pass was good for 14 yards and was Kelce’s fourth reception of the first half. Pretty good for a tight end who was iffy for the game after tweaking his back at the end of practice on Friday.

The TD was Kelce’s 15th career postseason TD.

Mahomes, meanwhile, was 13-of-15 for 165 yards with less than 4 minutes to go before halftime.

