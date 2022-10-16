Patrick Mahomes finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for Kansas City TD

Buffalo had not allowed a touchdown in the previous 20 drives it faced as the game against the Chiefs was in the second quarter on Sunday.

That changed rather quickly as Patrick Mahomes connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 42-yard TD.

The score gave Kansas City the lead at 7-3 after the PAT.

Patrick Mahomes held the ball for 6.74 seconds before finding JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 42-yard TD. This was Mahomes' 9th passing TD of his career when holding for longer than six seconds; no other QB has more than five since 2017.#BUFvsKC | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ajSE5cxZwZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 16, 2022

