Patrick Mahomes finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for Kansas City TD

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Buffalo had not allowed a touchdown in the previous 20 drives it faced as the game against the Chiefs was in the second quarter on Sunday.

That changed rather quickly as Patrick Mahomes connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 42-yard TD.

The score gave Kansas City the lead at 7-3 after the PAT.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories