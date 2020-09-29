Patrick Mahomes' fiancée announces she's having a baby

This year keeps getting bigger for Patrick Mahomes.

The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback kicked off the year by winning a Super Bowl and securing the game’s MVP trophy.

In July, he signed a long-term contract extension with the Chiefs that could pay him more than $500 million.

On the same day he received his Super Bowl ring in September, he celebrated by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

His new season is off to blistering 3-0 start capped by Monday’s dominant win over would-be AFC rival Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes is going to be a father

And fresh off that win comes the news that he’s going to be a father. Matthews made the announcement on social media Tuesday, accompanied in a photo by Mahomes and an ultrasound image of their pending arrival.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

Details like the due date and sex of the baby were not provided.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school. They continued to date through his college years at Texas Tech, and she’s been a fixture by his side during his meteoric rise to the top of the NFL.

And now, they’re officially starting a family.

