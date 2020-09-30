Patrick Mahomes and fiancée announce they're pregnant with first child

Mahomes and fiancée announce they're pregnant with first child originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Patrick Mahomes has had quite the calendar year.

He won his first Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in February, signed the richest contract in NFL history in July, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews in September and now appears to have a baby on the way.

Mahomes and his fiancee made the announcement Tuesday.

Just taking a small detour to the wedding😬❤️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/u3nRaeOusS — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) September 29, 2020

Oh, and the Chiefs are 3-0 and look poised for another deep run in the postseason. At the very least, we now know who the first pick in the 2042 NFL Draft is going to be.

Congratulations the Mahomes family.