Patrick Mahomes feeling as good as he has since season opener

Beginning in Week Two, when he initially injured his ankle, Patrick Mahomes has appeared on the Chiefs’ injury report after every practice. He missed two games after dislocating his right kneecap in Week Seven.

Mahomes said Thursday he feels better now than he has since the opening week of the season.

“Just being able to not have to worry about the ankle or not worry about the knee and just being able to go out there and play football the way that I’ve played it my whole career so far,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “Just going out there and being able to play the game, do the things I’ve grown [accustomed] to doing, scrambling and doing all that different type of stuff and coming out healthy was definitely a positive sign.”

Mahomes played last week, completing 36 of 50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Titans. The reigning MVP said he had no worries about re-injuring is knee.

“The moment I got out on that field and you kind of get your mind off of it and you’re just able to focus on what you need to focus on in order to have success as a team, I think that was kind of the moment for me,” Mahomes said. “I think pregame and throughout the week and you’re trying to push it to kind of see what you can do and what you can’t do. When I got out on that field, I realized I was good to go and everything I had done with the trainers and doctors had prepared me for the game.”