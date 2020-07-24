Patrick Mahomes: I feel the same, haven’t bought anything since signing contract

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not go on a spending spree after signing his new contract.

Mahomes said the contract that could pay him $500 million through the 2031 season hasn’t changed him at all, and in fact he hasn’t spent any money since signing it.

I haven’t bought anything,” Mahomes told CBSSports.com. “My dad texted me a couple days after the contract: ‘Do you feel any different.’ I said I feel exactly the same. I’m going to be the same person I was before I got the contract and before I got to the NFL — to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be every single day.”

Mahomes did buy a house this offseason, but that was before signing the contract, and he said his primary priority wasn’t luxury but finding a house with a good workout room so he can stay in shape when he’s not at the Chiefs’ facility. Going from rich to fabulously wealthy won’t change Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes: I feel the same, haven’t bought anything since signing contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

What to Read Next