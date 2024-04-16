Patrick Mahomes featured on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named one of TIME magazine’s cover stars for the TIME 100 on Tuesday.

Mahomes is coming off his third Super Bowl victory of his career and his second straight Super Bowl win.

This is also his second straight year being named on TIME’s Most Influential People list. However, this is the first time he’s been chosen to be on the cover.

In the article, TIME wrote about the struggles Mahomes overcame in the 2023 season.

Mahomes had a 2023 season that left fans questioning how deep he could take the team in the postseason. The Chiefs led the league with 44 dropped passes in 2023, and many believed the team wouldn’t make it through the playoffs.

But Mahomes and his team came together to win their third Super Bowl in five years, as well as destroy their opponents in the postseason.

Because of his ability to lead his team when it matters, the star quarterback was selected for TIME Magazine’s cover on its “Most Influential People” issue:

Along with Mahomes, Dua Lipa is also on one of the covers for the TIME100 cover.

