Patrick Mahomes favored over Aaron Rodgers to be 2021 NFL MVP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to win league MVP for the 2021 NFL season.

Mahomes is listed at +500 in the DraftKings odds, making him the preseason favorite.

He’s followed by the 2020 MVP, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is at +800. Rodgers is fresh off his third MVP, and if he were to win it again in 2021, he’d have four MVPs, which would be second only to Peyton Manning in NFL history.

Next are Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, both at +1300.

The most interesting bet may be Matthew Stafford, who is soon to be traded to the Rams and whose MVP odds are at +1500. If Stafford’s arrival makes the Rams the No. 1 seed in the NFC, that would probably be enough to make Stafford the MVP.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, a three-time MVP, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a one-time MVP, are next at +1600.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson are both at +1700.

Two young quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray, are both at +1800, followed by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill at +2500.

The top non-quarterbacks on the board are Titans running back Derrick Henry and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, both at +3300.

Among the longest of long shots are Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, all at +4000, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, all at +5000.

