Patrick Mahomes is fastest to 100 touchdown passes in NFL history

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his list of accomplishments on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the day was the 100th of his career. He reached that mark in his 40th regular season game, which is faster than any player in NFL history.

Dan Marino was the previous record holder. It took Marino 44 games to set the mark. He threw five touchdowns in Week 8 and, given the pace he’s on, he seems like a good bet to be the fastest to 200 touchdown passes as well.

Mahomes would go on to throw a fourth touchdown pass later in the game and the Chiefs needed all of them to outlast the Panthers for a 33-31 win.

