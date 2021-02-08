Patrick Mahomes had never really experienced a bad game before Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

He finished Super Bowl LV 25-of-49 passing for 270 yards with a pair of interceptions, reaching a passer rating of only 52.3. His previous career low was a 62.7 rating back in a win over the Jaguars in Week 5 of 2018. His postseason low was his 78.1 rating in Super Bowl LIV — and he was named the MVP of that win.

Mahomes was far from Kansas City’s only problem in the final game of the season. But he doesn’t want the loss to be in vain.

“It will definitely motivate us. When you’re a competitor and get so close to your ultimate goal and fall short, it’s something that will motivate you for the rest of your career,” Mahomes said Monday, via Matt McMullen of the Chiefs website. “We’ll set the tone from the beginning [of next year] that we have to be better.”

Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and has now been to two of them in just three years as a starter. But he wants to get back to feeling victory in 2021 and beyond.

Patrick Mahomes: Falling short will motivate you for the rest of your career originally appeared on Pro Football Talk