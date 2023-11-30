Patrick Mahomes is "extremely excited" to finally play at Lambeau Field

Patrick Mahomes has been to Lambeau Field before.

But the Kansas City quarterback has never actually played at the historic venue.

The two times the Chiefs have played the Packers in the regular season since Mahomes' arrival have been at Arrowhead Stadium, though Mahomes was sidelined by a knee injury in 2019. And though Kansas City has played Green Bay during the preseason, Mahomes hasn't been in for those contests.

That will change this weekend when the Chiefs go against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

"I’m extremely excited for it," Mahomes said of playing at Lambeau in his Wednesday press conference. "I’ve watched it my whole entire life, and I know it’s going to be a hostile environment; the fans are going to be loud, it's going to be a lot like Arrowhead is to other teams like you’re saying.

"I’m excited, if you love football, you love Lambeau Field. I’m excited to get the opportunity to play there.”

The Packers have been playing better football, too, particularly in their last two games in defeating the Chargers and Lions. Mahomes said he caught the second half of the Thanksgiving victory over Detroit live. But he’s seen the Packers play plenty this year because they’ve played some common opponents.

“Jordan [Love] has gotten better and better every single game,” Mahomes said. “He’s always had the talent, but when you get more and more reps — I mean he didn’t play for three years basically — so he’s gotten more and more reps, you can see how much more comfortable he’s getting.

“They have playmakers everywhere, and their defense can play. … It will be a great challenge for us, and they’re a hot football team that just beat another great football team so they have confidence coming in. We’ve got to match that confidence and try to find a way to win a football game.”