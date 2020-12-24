Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is likely out until the postseason, which means Kansas City will turn to Le'Veon Bell as its RB1.

Bell has rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the reigning Super Bowl champs and he’s also caught 12 passes for 90 yards. He made his biggest impact against New Orleans on Sunday, taking 15 carries for 62 yards with a touchdown in the game.

During his Wednesday press conference, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s “extremely confident” in Bell.

“He’s had success everywhere he’s been,” Mahomes said. “He’s been a top running back for a long time now and I think he fits into our locker room really, really well. He’s done a great job in the amount of snaps that he’s gotten so far, and I’m sure that he’ll continue to do better and better as he gets more and more snaps.”

Kansas City will clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s lone first-round bye with a win over Atlanta on Sunday. Bell will likely see plenty of action against the 4-10 Falcons.

Patrick Mahomes “extremely confident” in Le’Veon Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk