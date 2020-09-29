Patrick Mahomes extends Super Bowl MVPs streak by defeating Lamar Jackson

Mahomes extends Super Bowl MVPs streak by defeating Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens was one of the most hyped-up regular season games in recent memory, and for good reason.

But perhaps the biggest reason why so many people had circled this matchup since the NFL schedule was released in May was because of the incredible quarterback battle between the league's last two MVPs, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback matchup marked the sixth time in NFL history that the league's MVP from the year prior faced off the Super Bowl MVP from that same season. Jackson earned league MVP honors last season leading Baltimore to a 14-2 record, while Mahomes earned the Super Bowl MVP in his team's 31-20 victory over San Francisco.

With Mahomes' Chiefs edging Jacksons' Ravens 34-20 on Thursday, it marked the sixth time that the Super Bowl MVP was victorious over the reigning league MVP.

Will Mahomes keep the trend going on Monday Night Football? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L3rMEgjnnQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 28, 2020

Mahomes significantly outplayed Jackson on primetime, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score with his legs. The 24-year-old's three first half scores gave Kansas City a 17-point lead heading into the halftime break, one Baltimore was unable to recover from.

Jackson struggled to find a groove throughout the evening. The 2019 league MVP finished with just 98 passing yards on the night, the lowest mark of his brief NFL career.

It's well documented how dangerous Jackson is with his legs, but the Chiefs defense was able to keep the quarterback from doing much damage on the ground, too. The Ravens quarterback did finish with 83 rushing yards, but over a third of those came on the team's first drive, one that resulted in a field goal.

Baltimore's offense -- one that had averaged 35.5 points per game entering the night -- mustered just one offensive score, as the team's only other touchdown came on a 93-yard kickoff return by rookie Devin Duvernay.

In three career matchups between Mahomes and Jackson, the Chiefs have been victorious each time. While Ravens-Chiefs has the potential to turn into the NFL's best rivalry for the next several years, it's been completely one-sided so far.

For Jackson and the Ravens, they may get another shot at the Chiefs this season. The two squads are still easily the AFC's best two teams and could be on a collision course for a meeting in January's AFC Championship game. Many expected the matchup to be last year's conference championship, too, before Baltimore was upset by Tennessee the week prior.

However, it's worth noting that the NFL playoffs have expanded to seven teams per conference this season, meaning only one first-round bye per conference. With a Week 3 victory over Baltimore, this win could prove to be a lot more meaningful in January than it seems to be right now.