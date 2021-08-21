Patrick Mahomes has extended work, but an average night at best

It’s preseason. It doesn’t matter. But it’s all we have to look at and talk about until the regular season begins.

For Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, we looked at a total of 33 snaps in three drives on Friday night against the Cardinals. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He added 10 rushing yards on two carries.

It translates to a passer rating of 43.29, hardly the kind of performance we’ve come to expect from Mahomes

We saw some vintage Mahomes, including a sidearm throw, a couple of nifty scrambles for first downs, and a trademark hair-on-fire zig-zag behind the line of scrimmage that bought enough time to find a wide-open Travis Kelce. Overall, however, it wasn’t the kind of brilliance we’ve come to take for granted with the guy who is currently the best quarterback in the NFL; his last throw f the night was intercepted in the end zone.

Again, it doesn’t matter. In 23 days, when the Browns come to Kansas City, it will. Mahomes surely will be ready.

