Patrick Mahomes explains why Tom Brady's visit after Patriots-Chiefs was so meaningful

Mahomes explains why Brady's visit after Pats-Chiefs was so meaningful

Tom Brady has snubbed a few quarterbacks for postgame handshakes in his day, but he went above and beyond to show Patrick Mahomes some respect two years ago.

After Brady's New England Patriots defeated Mahomes' Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, Brady walked into Kansas City's locker room to offer the young quarterback some words of encouragement.

"Man, you had a heck of a season," Brady told Mahomes at the time. " ... You have to keep grinding."

Fast forward to Monday, when Mahomes reflected on that meeting after leading the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl appearance, this time against Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It was important because it showed I was doing things the right way,'' Mahomes said at Super Bowl LV media day, via ESPN.com. "As a young quarterback in this league, you show up early and you try to put in the time and put in the work.

" ... Him saying that he respected what I was doing and how I was playing on the field and the type of person I was, it kind of put a stamp on me that I needed to go in and even be better in order to get to the Super Bowl.''

Mahomes clearly took Brady's words to heart, earning Super Bowl MVP honors last year in a championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers and compiling a stellar 2020 campaign to give the Chiefs a shot at back-to-back titles.

The last team to win back-to-back championships, of course, was the Patriots in 2003 and 2004, during Brady's age-26 and age-27 seasons. If Mahomes can outduel the GOAT in Tampa Bay on Sunday, he'll actually be a step ahead, with two championships to his name by age 25.

And if Mahomes continues to have success, it will be thanks in part to Brady, who has provided the young superstar with the blueprint to succeed over a long period of time.

"As I continue in my career, I'm just going to try to do whatever I can to watch the tape on him because he's doing it the right way. You can tell by how many Super Bowl championships he has and the rings on his fingers."