Patrick Mahomes is putting an optimistic spin on the Chiefs’ surprisingly disappointing start to the season.

For as long as Mahomes has been in Kansas City, the Chiefs have dominated the AFC West. But now the Chiefs are 1-2 and in last place, a game behind the 2-1 Chargers and two games behind the 3-0 Raiders and Broncos.

“It’s exciting. Now you know you have to go,” Mahomes said. “We’ve put our back against the wall. So how are we going to respond? I think you’ll get the best out of everybody. You’ll get the best out of every person in this locker room because you know that it’s time to go now. Every game matters if you want to do what we want to do and I’m excited to see how these guys respond, myself included.”

The Chiefs haven’t had their backs against the wall often in recent years, and certainly not in September. But Mahomes sounds confident that they’re ready to rise to the challenge.

Patrick Mahomes: It’s exciting for the Chiefs to have our backs against the wall originally appeared on Pro Football Talk