Patrick Mahomes: "Everybody's motivated" by chance to repeat as champs

The Chiefs have won two of the last four Super Bowls and they're looking for more.

That was the message from quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team's quarterbacks and rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday. The Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl after beating the 49ers in Miami in Super Bowl LIV, but lost in lopsided fashion to the Buccaneers in Tampa the next year.

Mahomes said that the chance to be the first team to pull off a repeat in nearly 20 years serves as motivation for the team's return to work this week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Everybody's motivated by that,'' Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I've been through, you want to do it again. You only get those opportunities by winning the Super Bowl. And so for us, we want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again because that moment, that feeling is something that you just wanted to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do it.''

The Chiefs have never fallen short of the conference title game since Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback, so it's a good bet that they'll be in the Super Bowl mix in the AFC come January. They are far from the only contenders, however, and the long gap between repeat winners makes it clear how difficult it is to pull off back-to-back titles.

