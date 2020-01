Patrick Mahomes is the even-money favorite to win Super Bowl MVP

The Chiefs are narrow favorites to win Super Bowl LIV. Their quarterback is the overwhelming favorite to be named the game’s MVP.

Via the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an even-money proposition to win the award, meaning that for every dollar bet, one dollar is won.

Next on the list is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at 7/2, followed by 49ers running back Raheem Mostert at 8/1, Chiefs running back Damien Williams at 12/1, 49ers George Kittle, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill at 16/1, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa at 20/1.

Others include 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (30/1), Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (40/1), 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders (50/1), Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (80/1), 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (80/1), and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (80/1).

