What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Ethnicity?

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes comes from a rich athletic background that has significantly influenced his journey to becoming one of NFL’s brightest stars. Born on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas, Mahomes is the son of Pat Mahomes Sr., a former Major League Baseball pitcher, and Randi Martin. Patrick is Pat and Randi Mahomes Sr., first-born son — the former couple share another son named Jackson. Pat Mahomes Sr., and Randi are both proud grandparents; Patrick and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye (2021) and their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III (2022).

Growing up with a professional athlete as a father exposed Mahomes to the world of sports from a young age. Without a doubt, he inherited his father’s natural athleticism, competitive spirit and arm. This laid the foundation for his professional football career and the demands of being a high-level athlete.

In addition to his father’s influence, Mahomes also had the opportunity to play multiple sports during his youth, including basketball and baseball. His well-rounded athletic background contributed to his exceptional hand-eye coordination, adaptability and ability to make split-second decisions on the field.

Mahomes’s Entrance to Sports

Patrick Mahomes attended Texas Tech University, where he mastered his quarterback skills and gained recognition for his remarkable arm strength. His college career prepared him for the transition to the NFL, where he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the tenth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Recognizing Mahomes’ unique talent, the Kansas City Chiefs traded to acquire the tenth overall pick from the Buffalo Bills and selected him. It turned out to be a great choice; in his rookie season (2017) Mahomes served as the backup to veteran quarterback Alex Smith, allowing him to learn and develop behind an experienced quarterback.

Mahomes’ first season as a starter was in 2018 and he had a breakout year. He set numerous NFL records and even earned the NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. From there, he led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. Today, he is a two-time Super Bowl Champ and right now, in the 2023-24 season, he is off to a stellar start with the Chiefs (3-1-0).

Throughout his professional career, Mahomes has continued to amplify his background in sports, his family’s athletic legacy and his experiences in multiple sports industries to become one of the most dynamic and successful quarterbacks in the NFL. His rise to stardom not only reflects his individual talent but also the influence of his upbringing and the support of his family. There’s certainly much to know about the star-studded football player, however, what many wish to learn more about is Mahome’s unique background and ethnicity.

What Is Mahomes’ Ethnicity?

Patrick Mahomes is of mixed race. His father, Pat Mahomes Sr., is of African-American descent and his mother, Randi Martin, is Caucasian. Patrick Mahomes shares similar body features to his parents and is 6’2″ inches tall. He weighs about 250 pounds, making him a strong contender in the league.

Mahomes’ success as an NFL quarterback has made him a role model for young athletes of diverse backgrounds, demonstrating that talent can transcend ethnic boundaries and pave the way for excellence on and off the football field. His multicultural background adds depth to his story and resonates with many individuals across the globe.