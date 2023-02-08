Patrick Mahomes: 'I don't think I could've been a DB because I don't like tackling people'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks on originally playing the cornerback position before transitioning over to the quarterback position.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks on originally playing the cornerback position before transitioning over to the quarterback position.
2017 was a pivotal year for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). After years of shipping inferior CPUs and losing badly to rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the company launched the first iteration of its blockbuster Ryzen chips. Unfortunately for AMD, the PC market is going through a historic downturn at the exact same time that Intel is aggressively pursuing a comeback of its own.
Tyree Appleby scored a season-high 35 points, 23 coming at the free-throw line, and Wake Forest built a big lead early then held on for a 92-85 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft following Senior Bowl week
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
The Colts coaching search is closing in on a month with eight candidates in play. Here's how an unprecedented season set up an unconventional search.
What’s his key to Super Bowl success? And would he ever try pro wrestling? Travis Kelce answered those questions from reporters as well.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
Rose is aiming for a sixth Ryder Cup appearance in Rome this year
Field sizes a coming flashpoint on PGA Tour. This week's WM Phoenix Open shows why.
Peyton Manning easily could've run away from Tom Brady and the Patriots when he was figuring out his post-Colts career, but he embraced the challenge of facing the New England juggernaut.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
The Bears trade back from first overall and get Justin Fields an offensive tackle and wide receiver in The 33rd Team's 2-round mock draft.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
The Packers QB will be in isolation and says the experience could cause hallucinations.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]