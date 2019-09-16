Patrick Mahomes has done in 19 games what no one else has done in 40

Sunday was the 19th regular season game of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ career. And on Sunday he did something that no other player in NFL history has done within the first 40 games of his career.

Mahomes had 443 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, the sixth time in his 19-game career that he had at least 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to Mahomes, no quarterback had ever thrown for 300 yards and four touchdowns six times in the first 40 games of his career.

Dan Marino and Kurt Warner are the only other quarterbacks who have even five games of 300 yards and four touchdowns within the first 40 games of their careers. Mahomes has exceeded their total in less than half the time. Mahomes is doing things never seen before in NFL history.