Patrick Mahomes doesn't think 2019 will be Patriots QB Tom Brady's last season

FOXBORO -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally beat the New England Patriots on Sunday after losing his first two career matchups versus Tom Brady last season.

Mahomes didn't play exceptionally well in his team's 23-17 win at Gillette Stadium. He completed 26 of 40 pass attempts for 283 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The reigning NFL MVP threw for just 57 yards in the second half, but some of those struggles were caused by an injury to his right throwing hand suffered in the first half.

He did, however, make history with his road win over the Patriots.

At 24 years old, Patrick Mahomes is the youngest QB to beat Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in Foxborough during the regular season.



New England had been 29-0 against starting QBs under the age of 25 at home since 2001. pic.twitter.com/nd7UAtTs0L



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2019

The 24-year-old Chiefs star was asked after the victory about his personal feelings on beating Brady for the first time, especially if 2019 is the 42-year-old quarterback's final campaign. Mahomes is not convinced Brady will call it quits after this season.

"First off, I don't think this will be his last season," Mahomes said. "He's still playing at a high level. But yeah, you want to beat the best, you want to go out and play against the best and give your best effort. But it's a team game, your team has to beat his team. That's a really good football team, this is a really tough environment to play in and so for us to find a way to win a game – it wasn't pretty the whole time, it was just a tough, hard-fought win."

Mahomes and Brady met on the field after the game for a brief exchange, giving the reigning NFL MVP a chance to show his respect for the Patriots quarterback.

"I mean, just kind of the usual stuff you say as a quarterback," Mahomes said of his postgame talk with Brady. "Obviously, I have the utmost respect for him and the way he plays the game and the consistency and high-level football he's played for 20 years or whatever it is. He's built this place with [Bill] Belichick to be at the top of the league every single year, and so for us, it was a great game, but I'm still going to show him the respect he deserves."

Brady is in his 20th NFL season and has accomplished just about everything possible for a quarterback over his career. He's talked about playing until he's 45 years old, and even though the six-time Super Bowl champion has struggled over the last four or five games, he's still better than many of the starting quarterbacks in the league.

The real question might be whether Brady finishes his career with the Patriots. He's signed through the end of this season, giving him the ability to test free agency in 2020.

