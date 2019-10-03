Tyreek Hill returned to the practice field yesterday, for the first time since his Week One clavicle injury.

And while we don’t know if he’ll be able to play Sunday night against the Colts, quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t think it would be a long period of adjustment once Hill’s back on the field.

“I don’t think it will take long at all,” Mahomes said, via the team’s official website. “We worked all offseason, in training camp and everything like that and having the guys that we have, we just rotate guys through and get guys reps. I think just having him out there and being able to just pick back up where we left off will be something that’s easy to do.”

The Chiefs have been getting along OK without Hill, but the connection Mahomes and Hill have is something they look forward to rekindling.

“Obviously, with the attention that he gets and how explosive he is, he can take a little shovel pass and take it to the house,” Mahomes said. “We have a lot of guys like that, but he’s the kind of guy that defenses have game plans for. Defenses have to account for him with one or two guys to try to figure out a way to stop him, and it helps everybody else out. Having him back and when he comes back, we’ll utilize him and the other guys to expand our offense and really take it to another level.”

That’s a frightening thought, considering Mahomes threw for 1,510 yards, with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in September.