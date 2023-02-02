Patrick Mahomes discusses historical significance of two Black starting QBs in Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses the historical significance of two Black starting QBs in the Super Bowl.
A decade since arriving in Kansas City, Andy Reid has become one of the most renowned coaches in NFL history and can further burnish his resume with a Super Bowl victory over his former team.
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
After Tom Brady's second retirement announcement, could another high-profile quarterback end up in the Bay?
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years. As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are [more]
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
"He was a friend of mine. He is a friend of mine. I just haven't seen him. But I always really enjoyed playing with him and being around him."
Jimmy G is headed elsewhere in free agency.
Which team is Donna Kelce rooting for, the #Chiefs or the #Eagles? She came up with a perfect solution to an impossible dilemma.
Kicker Robbie Gould said he would like to return to the 49ers but he knows it is a business in which both sides have to make the pieces work.
Jerry Jones said the Cowboys plan to renew their pursuit of three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr in free agency.
The Colts don’t appear close to wrapping up their lengthy head-coaching search. Although Colts owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard may still have some second interviews to conduct, they may bring in a few finalists for a third round of interviews as well, according to NFL Network. The interview process has been exhaustive, [more]
Chris Simms said that the Chicago Bears are taking the right approach in developing quarterback Justin Fields' passing skills while capitalizing on his special running abilities.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
A new candidate has emerged as the leader for Alabama football's offensive coordinator job, according to a report.
Travis Kelce’s lateral attempt in the AFC Championship Game led to a fumble, but he still nearly tried another attempt the following quarter. He explained more about his thinking.
On Thursday, ESPN's Chris Low tweeted that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has 'emerged as a top target' to become Alabama's next offensive coordinator.