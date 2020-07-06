Patrick Mahomes dethrones Russell Wilson as NFL's highest-paid player

Russell Wilson made headlines last April when he announced his record-breaking deal with the Seattle Seahawks while lying in bed with Ciara.

"Hey Seattle, we got a deal…Go Hawks," Wilson said in the video.

The Seahawks franchise quarterback became the highest-paid player in the NFL after agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension. The deal, which runs through 2023, included a $65 million signing bonus, a no-trade clause and $107 million in guaranteed money.

But Wilson could only be on top of the NFL for so long-- 16 months to be exact.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to terms on a 10-year extension that will keep the quarterback in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

The terms of Mahomes' extension were not immediately released; however, Schefter calls the deal the "richest contract in NFL history."

Patrick Mahomes' 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes had two years remaining on his contract, and he and the Chiefs are adding on 10 more, making it a a new 12-year contract in total. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 31 regular-season games.

In five playoff games, the Chiefs QB has thrown for 1,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

This is the first NFL deal to go beyond the 2020s and will keep the 2018 MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP with the team until he is 36 years old.

Once the details come out, Mahomes will be obviously become the highest paid player in the NFL. The deal is expected to reset the quarterback market and will likely play a role in how quarterbacks proceed in contract negotiations moving forward.

In terms of annual salary, Wilson currently holds the record as the league's highest-paid quarterback with a per year average of $35 million. He previously surpassed Aaron Rodgers' average annual salary of $33.5 million as part of a $134 million extension he signed in August 2018 with the Green Bay Packers.

Since becoming the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has cemented himself as one of the league's premier quarterbacks. Now, he'll get paid like one too.

