Patrick Mahomes describes his emotions after winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles
Patrick Mahomes explains what was going through his mind after winning Super Bowl 58.
Patrick Mahomes explains what was going through his mind after winning Super Bowl 58.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
Patrick Mahomes posted 333 passing yards and led the Chiefs in rushing in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
The Chiefs had nothing. Then they had the ball at the San Francisco 16-yard line.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
The 49ers are looking for their first title in nearly 30 years. The Chiefs are looking for dynasty status.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Both teams will have tough decisions to make in the offseason, with multiple key players primed for massive paydays, especially if they play well Sunday.
The Chiefs relied on their running game down the stretch.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
Once again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
The two QBs were dealing early in Sunday's game.
“You've got to have respect for each team.”