Patrick Mahomes denies report that he has barred fiancée and brother from games

Someone has been pushing the idea that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has asked his fiancée and his brother, Jackson, to not attend games in the future, because Patrick views their antics as a distraction. On Friday, former NFL player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger posted a tweet pushing that specific claim. Patrick Mahomes responded with a tweet of his own.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” Mahomes said.

Ohrnberger’s tweet was deleted. He explained that he believed he was catfished.

“I can’t substantiate the information that I tweeted out earlier today regarding Patrick Mahomes and his family,” Ohrnberger said, via Chron.com. “The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust. I will delete this tweet later today along with the original thread. Please pass this along.”

While it’s unclear whether Ohrnberger was the victim of a prank or whatever, someone recently texted that a similar scoop to my son, apparently believing they were texting me. (As the anonymous tip went, Mahomes had told them they won’t be allowed on the field next season, not that they are banned from games.) We ignored it. Given that Ohrnberger reported nearly the exact thing that someone was pushing to me, it seems that someone was trying to spread a false narrative about Mahomes. And that they finally succeeded in getting someone to bite.

