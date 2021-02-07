Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Is a Professional Baseball Legend—Meet His Parents

If you’re a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, you may want to know who Patrick Mahomes’ parents are and if they knew they were raising one of the National Football League’s highest-paid players in history.

Patrick, the Chiefs’ star quarterback, was born to parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas. Patrick, whose full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, shares a name with his father, whose Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. As some NFL fans may know, Mahomes Jr. isn’t the only athlete in his family. His father was a professional baseball pitcher in the Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003. In that time, Pat played for teams like the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets. Patrick also has three siblings: younger brother Jackson...

Continue Reading