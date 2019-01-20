Patrick Mahomes' dad, Pat, was MLB pitcher Bay Area fans might remember originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Not many NFL teams could slow down Patrick Mahomes in 2018. The second-year Chiefs quarterback had one of the most successful seasons in league history, and he's likely on his way to winning MVP honors.

If you want to know how to get the best of Mahomes, just ask Oakland and San Francisco. No, not the Raiders and the 49ers, but the A's and the Giants.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In three games this season -- two against the Raiders and one against the 49ers -- Mahomes totaled 890 passing yards, nine touchdowns, one interception and three wins. But take out the "rick," and you have Pat Mahomes, aka the gunslinger's father, who pitched 11 years in Major League Baseball and didn't enjoy such success against Bay Area teams.

The elder Mahomes was a sixth-round draft pick by Minnesota in 1988, and wound up pitching for six different teams -- the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. Two of his least favorite teams to face were the A's and the Giants.

Over 18 games, the A's had Pat Mahomes' number, to say the least. He posted a 7.00 ERA against Oakland, the third-highest mark of all teams he faced at least 10 times. In 54 innings pitched, he allowed 19 home runs, the most any team hit against him.

The Giants faced Mahomes much less than the A's did, but he had just as much success. In Mahomes' five appearances out of the bullpen, San Francisco scored five earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched, good for a 7.11 ERA.

Mahomes only struck out one Giant in his career.

So, if the Patriots want to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense in the AFC Championship Game, they shouldn't play it safe. They should swing for the fences.